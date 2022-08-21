Indore Municipal Corporation seals showroom being used illegally

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Because of commercial use of a building which had permission only as a residential building, a showroom was sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation officials on Sunday. The officials said that Sharad Gangwal and others at 14, Kanchan Bagh Main Road, Indore, were running the showroom. In relation to the letter and occupancy certificate, the final notice letter was issued by the corporation.

The showroom operators were directed by IMC to submit the approved map, work completion and occupancy certificate by the corporation, but they submitted no documents and did not respond to the notices.

The records available in the department were examined. According to the available records, permission was given to the building owner for construction of a building for residential use. Renovation work was done, including work of decoration of the showroom, and the building was being used commercially, said IMC officials.

The municipal commissioner had earlier instructed the building owner that the building should not be used without an occupancy certificate. But, when no action was taken, the building was sealed by the IMC team.