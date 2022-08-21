Indore: Man, 5 family members booked for Rs 50 lakh dowry harassment

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and five members of his family were booked for harassing his wife for Rs 50 lakh dowry, the police said on Sunday. The woman alleged that she was being tortured mentally and physically by her in-laws and they had expelled her from the house three months ago demanding dowry.

Women’s police station-in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a case had been registered against Ravi Sharma from Mumbai, his parents and two sisters on the complaint of his 30-year-old wife under relevant sections of the IPC. The woman stated in her complaint that she had got married to Ravi in Mumbai in November 2019. After a few months of their marriage, her husband and in-laws allegedly started harassing her over petty issues.

The woman alleged that her in-laws used to torture her for dowry. They demanded Rs 50 lakh as dowry saying that her father had not given them enough dowry at the time of marriage. They demanded money saying that they wanted to open a dairy farm for their son. When she refused to bring money from her parents, the in-laws started harassing her physically. They even stopped giving her food. Her husband often beat her up in an inebriated condition. Her husband’s sisters, too, took away her mobile phone.

Later, she was thrown out the house in April 2022 by her husband and his family members and, since then, she has staying at her parents’ home in the city. After that, her husband and in-laws met her parents many times and her parents spoke to them about a compromise, but they were still firm in their demand for dowry. They also threatened not to accept the woman back in their house without dowry.