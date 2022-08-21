Indore: Students of Daga Maheshwari Academy prepare eco-friendly Ganesha idol

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the RK Daga Maheshwari Academy conducted a workshop and made eco-friendly Ganesha idols using cow dung. ‘The Cow’ organisation taught the students and faculty of the academy to make idols using a mixture of cow dung and soil.

The organisation informed students about the benefits of using eco-friendly idols for the celebration and how it helps in not only saving the environment, but also nurturing it by using such ingredients as cowdung.

Jitendra Rathore, a prominent artist from Bhopal, visited the academy to tutor the students in making perfect and beautiful idols of the Lord. Ghanshyam Jhanwar, president of the academy and Piyush Jain, president of ‘The Cow’ organisation, said, “Every year, we conduct such programmes which make students aware of the importance of conserving the environment. Nitin Maheshwari said the students were enthusiastic about the workshop and made eco-friendly Ganpati idols. The staff and students pledged to establish eco-friendly Ganesha idols this year individually at their homes.