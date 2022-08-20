Khargone: G-20 delegates likely to come to Maheshwar if Indore hosts G-20 summit in Jan 2023

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of G-20, the influential group of top economies in the world, is expected to be held in Indore in January 2023.

On Saturday, the officials of the Government of India visited historic Maheshwar town and discussed with the Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam regarding the tourist places and necessary arrangements here. Collector Kumar gave information about Maheshwar and surrounding areas and also about Maheshwari sarees.

According to officials a total of 190 meetings are likely to be held during the G-20 summit starting in December. These meetings will be held in different cities of the country.

Ramesh Babu, joint secretary, visited the fort complex in Maheshwar and also did boating and discussed the arrangements related to the G-20 summit with district panchayat CEO Divyank Singh. He also saw the way Maheshwari saree is woven at the Reva Society.

Ramesh Babu also met Richard Holkar after visiting Maa Ahilya Bai's Gadi.

During this SDM Divya Patel, SHO Pankaj Tiwari and tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia were also present.

Tribal dancers can perform at the summit

The officials during their visit to Maheshwar also took information from district panchayat CEO about the important features of Khargone district.

During the G-20 Summit, the delegates coming from different countries will also be given an overview of the tourist places around Indore. Politicians and officials of many countries are expected to come to Maheshwar during that period.

Along with this, the dance team of tribal women of Jhirnya can also get an opportunity to present a glimpse of the tribal culture of Madhya Pradesh at the meeting of the G-20.