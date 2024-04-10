 Indore Municipal Corporation Initiates Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive For Stray Dogs From April 14
Meanwhile, the drive to make people aware of how to escape dog bites is going on in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Meanwhile, the drive to make people aware of how to escape dog bites is going on in the city. 

On Tuesday, the drive was conducted in Buddha Nagar where residents were told how to avoid dog bites and what should they do immediately in case of bites. 

For the prevention and protection of dog bites, representatives of NGO Basics told the people that they should not allow their children to roam alone in gardens or other places where there is a danger from stray dogs. Along with this, the residents were told how death from a disease called rabies, which is caused by dog bite, can be prevented through vaccination. During this time, information regarding rabies vaccination was given by the NGO organisation in Buddha Nagar by going door-to-door and visiting public places.

