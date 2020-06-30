Indore Municipal Corporation elections: Names addition-deletion in voter list from today

Indore: Addition, deletion and correction of names in the voter's list for the municipal corporation elections will start from Wednesday and continue till July 9.
Master trainer RC Pandey informed that to add or remove names in the voter list, physical verification of the person concerned must be done. In this connection, the process of receiving the claims and objections related to voter list will be done from 1 to 9 July 2020. For this, the Block Level Officer (BLO) will be available at in each polling booth of all 85 IMC wards. The polling booths will function as claim-objection receiving centre. Here the cases related to claims objection will be resolved from 10 am to 5 pm.
To train the BLOs for this work, a training programme was organised in Ravindra Natya Griha on Tuesday. Deputy District Election Officer Rajneesh Srivastava, Master Trainer for Election RK Pandey, Registration Officer of Assembly Constituencies, Assistant Registration Officer and Zonal Officer were present in the programme.
Master trainer Pandey said that this time, along with the BLO booklet, various formats of instructions and applications have also been given in the material. To add names there is Form ER-1, Form ER-2 for removed of names and Form ER-3 for any other correction.
