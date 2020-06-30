Indore Municipal Corporation elections: Names addition-deletion in voter list from today

Indore: Addition, deletion and correction of names in the voter's list for the municipal corporation elections will start from Wednesday and continue till July 9.

Master trainer RC Pandey informed that to add or remove names in the voter list, physical verification of the person concerned must be done. In this connection, the process of receiving the claims and objections related to voter list will be done from 1 to 9 July 2020. For this, the Block Level Officer (BLO) will be available at in each polling booth of all 85 IMC wards. The polling booths will function as claim-objection receiving centre. Here the cases related to claims objection will be resolved from 10 am to 5 pm.