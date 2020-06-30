Indore: MP’s first plasma bank to come at SAIMS

SAIMS keeps up its aim for excellence… Taking a step ahead to save the lives of critical Covid patients, Madhya Pradesh is all set to get its first ‘Plasma Bank’ at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science. Health Minister Narottam Mishra shared the information in his tweet on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science Dr Vinod Bhandari said they have received all relevant documents from Indian Council of Medical Research and other authorities to start the facility.

“We have completed the formalities and have even started collecting plasma of COVID-19 patients who recovered. Currently, we have collected plasma from 25 recovered persons and will get more as we have discharged the maximum number of patients and have the highest recovery rate in terms of any hospital,” Dr Bhandari said.

The chairman added that they will provide plasma to the government institute and to poor patients for free and will charge private institutes for the same.

SAIMS and MGM Medical College have been conducting plasma trials on COVID-19 patients.