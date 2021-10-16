Indore: Municipal Corporation drive against illegal construction continues, 16 shops removed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday swung into action against the illegal construction and removed illegal construction developed at Bypass road.



IMC officials said that the drive was conducted at Highway Treats at Bypass road near Bicholi Mardana. Total 16 shops, which were constructed illegally, have been demolished in the drive.

Officials added that shops were constructed without taking due permission from the corporation.

The demolished shops were built by Badrilal Singh and Jagannath Singh. The shops were constructed in the control area of ​​the bypass without obtaining permission from the corporation.



During the action, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Soni, Deputy Commissioner Lata Agarwal, Building Officer Ashwin Janawade and other officials of District Administration, Police and IMC teams were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:37 PM IST