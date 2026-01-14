 Indore News: EOW Registers FIR In Fake Land Sale Case; Deceased Man Shown Alive To Sell 12.66 Hectare Land Using Forged Documents
The Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR in a major land fraud case in which a deceased man was shown alive to sell 12.66 hectares of land using forged documents. Four persons have been booked for criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating. The land, located in Sinhasa village, was allegedly sold through fake affidavits and fabricated records.

Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing, Indore unit, registered an FIR in a major land fraud case involving the sale of 12.66 hectares of land worth crores of rupees by falsely claiming a deceased owner was alive and using forged documents.

According to DSP (EOW) Nandini Sharma, a case has been registered against Rubina, her husband Azmatulla, Iltefat Ali and Javed Ali Syed for fraud.

The land, situated in Sinhasa village under Malharganj tehsil, originally belonged to Barkatulla and his brother Karamatulla.

Barkatulla had been residing in Dubai since 1980 and had appointed Abdul Qayyum as his general power of attorney on March 10, 1996. Barkatulla died on October 7, 2010. Despite this, Abdul Qayyum allegedly misused the power of attorney and had sale deeds registered in 2010–11 by submitting false affidavits, declaring Barkatulla to be alive, and using forged photographs and fabricated documents.

Five sale deeds were registered in favour of Rubina, her husband Azmatulla, son of Barkatulla, showing a total transaction amount of Rs 1.03 crore. During verification, discrepancies were found in the affidavits, overwriting in documents and a mismatch in photographs pasted on the sale deeds.

As per investigation, prima facie evidence has emerged of criminal conspiracy, forgery, use of fake documents and cheating with the intention of grabbing the land. Further investigation is underway.

