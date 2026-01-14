AI Impact Conference 2026: CM Mohan Yadav To Present Roadmap Of 'AI Efficient Government And Economic Change' On January 15 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 will be organised in the state capital on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will present the roadmap of “AI Efficient Government and Economic Change” at the conference being organised by the Science and Technology Department in association with the India AI Mission.

The AI Enabled Governance for Empowered Bharat themed conference will help in AI based governance and promote academic and industry coordination in technical and technology fields.

Additional secretary, union ministry for electronics and information technology, Abhishek Singh and IIT Indore Director Suhas S Joshi will attend the conference which will be addressed by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

Innovation Expo featuring India AI Pavilion, Madhya Pradesh Pavilion, Start Up Show Case, Hackathon Arena, Start Up competition will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

The conference will also see the launch of Space Tech Policy. Additional Chief Secretary Science and Technology, Sanjay Dubey will give a presentation on AI for People, Planet and Progress Madhya Pradesh Roadmap to Impact.