MP News: Social Media Influencer Harsha Richhariya Takes Holy Dip In Narmada Before Leaving Sadhvi Path-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Before stepping away from the spiritual path, social media influencer and Bhopal resident Harsha Richhariya visited Gwarighat in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

A video has surfaced, in which she is taking a holy dip in the Narmada River on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. She described the moment as emotional, saying she shares a deep and long-standing bond with Jabalpur and Maa Narmada.

Harsha, who rose to prominence during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, said she is considering stepping back from her role as a sadhvi after facing sustained character attacks and opposition for more than a year. In an emotional Instagram post and during media interaction, she said the continuous criticism has pushed her to a breaking point.

Speaking to the media after the ritual, Harsha became emotional and said her decision came after facing continuous opposition and mental pressure for nearly a year. She said the pain was not physical but emotional, which she received from within her own religious circle.

According to her, repeated resistance from some religious leaders stopped her from moving forward in religious work.

Harsha said that during this one-year period she suffered from mental stress, anxiety, panic attacks, migraines and even suicidal thoughts. She added that the situation also caused great distress to her family.

She clarified that she is not leaving Sanatan Dharma or changing her faith. “I am only stepping away from religious preaching,” she said. Harsha also spoke about youth connecting more with religion but questioned why women are discouraged when they try to take an active role in spreading religious values.

She further announced that she will travel to Prayagraj on January 17 and take a holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

After this, she said, she will formally step away from the spiritual path and return to a phase of life that brings her peace.