Indore: ​RSS marchpast on Vijaya Dashami

RSS volunteers took out a mini path sanchalan (marchpast) on the occasion Vijaya Dashami, which is also the foundation day of RSS. A much large marchpast would be taken out on Sunday.

There are 293 ‘Shakhas’ (units) of RSS in the city. The volunteers of the 22 units took out a well-disciplined marchpast on Friday. The marchpast was restricted to the area of the unit itself. The marchpast of the remaining 271 units will be taken out on Sunday. It will also be restricted to their areas only.

In past years, before the corona panmedic, RSS used to to take out a single mega marchpast on the day of Vijaya Dashami. But now the RSS has changed its policy and the marchpast is restricted to the respective units' area.

