Indore News: RET Species Nursery Launched Under Forest Initiative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What began as a focused plantation drive at Holkar College has now evolved into a larger, structured conservation initiative with the launch of a dedicated nursery for Rare, Endangered and Threatened (RET) plant species under the Forest Department’s guidance.

The newly established nursery marks a significant expansion of an idea that initially took shape through academic initiative and environmental concern.

The groundwork for RET conservation at the college was laid through the first-ever plantation drive focused exclusively on endangered medicinal plants, spearheaded by prof. Dr Sanjay Vyas. Unlike conventional plantation campaigns involving common saplings such as neem, mango or Ashoka, the drive prioritised species facing near extinction due to deforestation and excessive extraction for Ayurvedic industries. The effort was aimed at safeguarding India’s threatened medicinal heritage rather than symbolic greenery.

Building on this foundation, the Forest Department has now partnered with the institution to establish a permanent RET nursery on campus. Forest experts will conduct weekly training sessions for students on scientific plant care, who will then mentor junior students, ensuring continuity. Saplings will be distributed free of cost to students for plantation in their localities, reinforcing the urban forest concept.

The nursery was inaugurated by all India head of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Girish Kuber. The programme was attended by DAVV executive committee member, Anant Pawar, Malwa Prant Pracharak, Diwan Singh, TAC member, Kalu Singh Mujalde, former principal chief conservator of forests MP government, P C Dubey and Dr Nagesh Dagawkar, administrative officer of Holkar College.