 Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan: Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Applications For 13 Civic & Welfare Services
The Indore Municipal Corporation has launched the Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan to ensure time-bound delivery of civic and welfare services. Running from January 12 to March 31, the campaign will accept applications for 13 services, including pensions, PM SVANidhi and property mutation, through ward-level camps across all 85 municipal wards, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the objective of ensuring timely delivery of government welfare schemes and public services to eligible beneficiaries, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched the “Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan”.

The campaign commenced on January 12 and will continue until March 31 covering all Assembly constituencies and wards under the municipal corporation limits.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that the special campaign is being organised to strengthen good governance and provide citizen-centric services in a time-bound manner. Under the campaign, ward-level camps will be organised across all municipal wards to facilitate access to beneficiary-oriented and target-based schemes of both the Central and State governments.

As per government guidelines, the campaign will be conducted in four phases. The first phase will run from January 12 to February 15, the second phase from February 16 to March 16, the third phase from March 16 to March 25 and the fourth and final phase from March 26 to March 31. The initiative, which began on Youth Day (January 12), will conclude at the end of the financial year.

In this regard, Singhal chaired a review meeting at the City Bus Office to assess preparations for the Assembly-wise camps scheduled between January 15 and March 31. The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, department heads, zonal officers, engineers and other concerned officials.

Singhal stated that the campaign is being organised under the vision of “Developed Madhya Pradesh committed to good governance and self-rule.” During the first phase, from January 15 to February 10 ward-level committees will be formed, and camps will be organised in all 85 municipal wards to receive applications related to urban local body services and welfare schemes.

Under the campaign, IMC will accept applications for nearly 13 civic and welfare services, including various pension schemes, the PM SVANidhi scheme, mutation of undisputed properties, building permission certificates, and other municipal services.

In addition, applications related to water supply issues will be received and addressed through water grievance hearings to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water.

Singhal further stated that during the second, third, and fourth phases, all applications received will be systematically resolved, with a target of achieving 100 per cent disposal under beneficiary-oriented schemes.

