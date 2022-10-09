Indore Municipal Corporation cracks the whip on illegal bars, hotels; seals Diner’s Club, 1 other

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation cracked the whip on illegal bars and hotels in the city on Saturday in a raid on Diner’s Club, Kyro Hotel and Chic Chika Chic restaurant after which Diner’s Club and Chic Chika Chic were sealed due to irregularities.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said the chief minister, at a meeting held recently, had instructed officials to take strict action against those who ruin youths’ lives by leading them to addiction and intoxication businesses, such as drugs smuggling, hookah puffing and illegal liquor smuggling. The CM had said businesses which ruin the young generation could not be tolerated in Indore city under any circumstances. Following the instructions of the CM, IMC—along with a team of the excise department— took action against Diner’s Club and sealed it. The excise department also confiscated liquor from the club.

Officials said that many parts of the club were constructed illegally without permission from IMC. IMC issued 24 hours’ notice to the club owner to remove the illegal constructions, or else it would conduct a demolition drive against the club.

The team also raided the Chic Chika Chic restaurant but did not find any intoxicants, although illegal constructions had been done without permission. The corporation sealed it with a warning to remove the constructions.

The team also raided the Kyro restaurant at Bhanwarkuan along with the excise department team, but action was not taken because no intoxicants or illegal constructions were found at the restaurant.

Commissioner Pal said restaurants and bars doing illegal liquor and drugs business in the city would be raided by the corporation. Strict action will be taken against them for selling liquor illegally. If illegal constructions are found, action will be taken to demolish those.

Excise dept books Diner’s Club owner

During the raid, the team of the excise department also booked the owner, Sunil Chouksey, under the relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act. However, the owner is on the run. The excise department officials also booked hotel employee Nirpat Singh, who was present at the spot and seized 50 litres of liquor.

