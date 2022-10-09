IIM Indore signs MoU with University of Sheffield, UK

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expanding its international footprints, IIM Indore has signed an MoU with The Management School of the University of Sheffield, UK. The MoU was signed by professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore, and professor Rachel Finn, dean, The Management School of the University of Sheffield.

Professor Rai expressed his delight over the collaboration and said, “IIM Indore and The Management School of the University of Sheffield are both Triple Crown-accredited business schools with three prestigious accreditations from the AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS. While IIM Indore aims at developing socially conscious leaders, managers and entrepreneurs who contribute to nation-building, The Management School of the University of Sheffield focuses on fostering socially responsible management practices through world-class, innovative research and transformative education,” he said.

He noted that the association promotes cooperation between academic members, students and research groups. “We’ll invite scholars and participants from both the institutions to participate in scholarly activities, such as exhibitions, lectures, symposia, conferences and workshops. We also look forward to conducting joint research in mutual interest,” he said.

Professor Rachel Finn said IIM Indore was one of the leading business schools in Asia and its mission aligned with The Management School of the University of Sheffield. “Our school is committed to positive societal impact worldwide through excellence in our research and education. Our international partnerships and global outlook are fundamental to delivering this mission and we’re excited to explore future collaborations around our shared principles with Triple Crown IIM Indore towards realising a fairer, more sustainable future,” she said.

The MoU is valid for five years.

Read Also Indore: BTech student found dead on railway track