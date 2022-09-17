Indore: MTH Hospital scores 82-85% in the LaQshya programme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital has got a ‘Gold Badge’ in the LaQshya programme by achieving 82 per cent score in fulfilling the criteria for labour room and 85 per cent for maternity operation theatres.

According to internal assessor Dr Jyoti Simlot, “The assessment results were released by the government on Saturday. Only two hospitals associated with medical colleges in the state, including Bhopal and Indore, got the certification, while three colleges got conditional certification.”

MTH Hospital has got the highest 91 per cent score in service provision and 85 per cent score in patients’ rights. The hospital got the lowest score in quality management (71 per cent).

However, the hospital had taken up the challenge just one and a half months after being fully functional as a mother and child care hospital of MGM Medical College.

The government aims at benefiting every pregnant woman and newborn delivery in public health institutions through the LaQshya programme. Continuous assessment will help improve the quality of care of pregnant women in the labour room, maternity operation theatres, and ICUs.

Started working on weak fronts: Dean

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, ‘Although it’s an achievement for us to get the certification of LaQshya programme with about 85 per cent score, the report also exposed some of our weak fronts, such as quality management and support service’. He said they had started working on these already and holding meetings of all the stakeholders, including HoDs, superintendents and nursing staff. ‘We’ve got the certification for three years and we’re preparing to take up new challenges to make facilities better for the patients,’ he added

Blood Bank facilities will be started soon

Dr Dixit said that they were working for the uplift of the hospital and, soon, a facility of blood bank would be started as they were going to acquire blood bank equipment and storage facilities soon for the hospital.

