Indore: MR-9 Road Construction To Begin Soon

Random shot of MR-9 road | Magic Bricks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh said that they would try to start construction of MR-9 road, which has been in limbo for the past many years, in the next three months.

“As per Master Plan, the MR-9 road has to be 40 metre wide. At some stretches, the width is available as per the requirements but there are several other hurdles in form of residential and other units. Our efforts will be to complete the survey and float tender for the MR-9 road in the next three months,” he told reports after inspecting the route of the proposed road along with mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma.

Bhargav said that they inspected the road for overseeing the structures coming into the way of MR-9 which will connect MR-10 and Bypass. This road is very important for improving connectivity of the city. We will ensure that the entire road is of 40 metre as provisioned in the Master Plan.

Some parts of MR-9 road is already laid but due to residential and other structures, which are hurdles to the proposed road, this thoroughfare could not be constructed for the past many years.

Parts coming into the way of RW 1 road razed

Indore Municipal Corporation demolished portions of industrial units coming in the way of the proposed RW 1 road, which is going to come up between Banganga railway crossing and the ISBT bus stand near MR 10. This road is part of a major infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity in the city.

Several industrial units along Sanwer Road D Sector were impacted, as parts of their properties were a hurdle to the planned road path. The affected establishments included Modern Fiber Industries, Power Batteries, Puja Rubber Industries, Pack Shield, Sona Industries, Krish Industries, Bharat Trading Company and Neelusha Ferro Cement.

The action involved dismantling the structures encroaching on the road, facilitating the smooth continuation of the RW 1 road. “This road project is a critical part of the city's urban development strategy, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving transportation access,” said municipal commissioner Shivam Verma. He emphasized the importance of this project for the city's long-term growth and assured that all affected units were given prior notice to comply with removal directives.