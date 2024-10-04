MP: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Suggests Developing ‘Arera Hills’ As Administrative Block; Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Agrees

X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, while participating in review meeting of Public Works Department on Friday, suggested that on the lines of Parliament area of Delhi, Arera Hills area shall be developed as an administrative block and every inch should be used for construction of government buildings.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instantly agreed to this innovative suggestion given by CS and instructed Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out comprehensive planning of Arera Hills along with the areas of Satpura and Vindhyanchal building areas.

As Arera Hills is going to get Metro train and roads are becoming better, he instructed that necessary infrastructure should be developed so that employees and common men can ‘Walk to work’.

He directed that implementation of Eastern ByPass project of Indore would be done after taking farmers and local residents into confidence. The maintenance of road would be done with updated technique.

Officers informed that under the special campaign from August 7 till September 6, roads of 35,995 km in length were repaired. As many as 3,721 complaints were received on complaint app “ Lok Path” and 3,652 complaints were solved.

On finding work unsatisfactory, show-causes notices were given to 15 executive engineers and 156 contractors. Nine contractors were blacklisted after attaching sum of Rs 73.30 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) had taken back the Toll Rights from investors of three roads of OMT Scheme. Punitive action was taken against the contractors and fine of Rs 1.30 crores has been imposed on them. MPRDC served show cause notices to 17 contractors and 6 officers.

Meanwhile, under a pilot project, PWD is going to do white topping work on selected 41 asphalted roads in 21 districts.

Sources in PWD said that during the meeting CM said that roads maintained by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Built Operate Transfer (BOT) scheme particularly in Dhar and Biaora have potholes. He directed that NHAI should be contacted for repair works.