Indore: MP’s handloom is all set to showcase glory in Mumbai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional art form of Madhya Pradesh will be celebrated, expressed and presented to the nation through a fashion show in Mumbai on April 29. The Department of Cottage and Village Industries has taken an initiative to glorify the traditional handloom of the state to dignify the lives of weavers.

To enhance various diversified art forms related to the clothing section, this mission promotes the handloom heritage. The fashion show will be displaying Chanderi, Maheshwari, Khadi, traditional silk, Bagh print and Nandana.

Principal secretary, Department of Cottage and Village Industries, Smita Bharadwaj said, “Our aim is to educate people about traditional handloom clothing and its benefits along with promoting ‘Vocal for Local’. The show will directly help in providing employment opportunities to locals, leading towards an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.” She added, “Our motto is that handloom clothing should enter the luxury sector. They’re working on products for every individual, so that pricing won’t become a hindrance.”

Many prominent designers will promote handloom and collaboration with celebrity designer Archana Kochhar will be initiated under the title, ‘Malwa Melange’.

After organising the show in Mumbai, the department will organise a similar show in Indore on October 8. The department will also organise a drive to encourage students, fashion influencers and professionals to create prototypes using handloom fabric.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:07 PM IST