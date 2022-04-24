Bhopal: Public Relations Day celebrated in city, differentiate between data and information, say speakers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Chapter of Public Relations Society of India organised a function to celebrate National Public Relations Day on Sunday. The national public relations day is celebrated on April 21.

Indian Institute of Management Indore Director Himanshu Rai, Press Council of India member Professor BR Gupta, senior journalist Girija Shankar, Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Public Relations, Government of MP, Raghavendra Singh and President, Arthur D’Little, India Brijesh Singh were present. They released a souvenir about changing public relations scenario in sports.

Six people associated with journalism and public relations were presented Lok Sampark Samman on the occasion. Rai said that communication professionals should differentiate between data and information. Press Council of India member Prof BR Gupta said public relations was seen as propaganda in present times.

Girija Shankar said that trust was the base of public relations. President of PRSI Bhopal Chapter Pushpendra Pushpendra Pal Singh said, “We need to include such elements in our methodology and behaviour, so that people can trust each other and our society. Faith in one another brings people closer to each other.”

Sunday, April 24, 2022