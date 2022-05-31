 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Indore: MPPSC to release admit cards for state service exam-2021 on June 10

In a public notice, MPPSC said that both exams would be conducted in all 52 districts in the state on June 19.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release admit cards for state service preliminary exam-2021 and state forest service exam-2021 on June 10.

In a public notice, MPPSC said that both exams would be conducted in all 52 districts in the state on June 19.

General knowledge paper would be held from 10 am to 12 noon whereas general aptitude paper would be held from 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm.

The public notice stated that admit cards for both the exams could be downloaded from its official website from June 10 onwards.

MPPSC stated that admit cards could also be downloaded using services of MPonline, the online portal which provides services to government agencies in the state. It, however, clarified that candidates would have to pay Rs 5 portal fee for the download.

Read Also
Indore: Agent issues fake NOC to owner of vehicle, caught by RTO staff
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: MPPSC to release admit cards for state service exam-2021 on June 10

RECENT STORIES

Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

Plea filed in SC against Assam Repealing Act converting state-funded madrassas to govt schools

Plea filed in SC against Assam Repealing Act converting state-funded madrassas to govt schools

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today