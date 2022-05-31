Indore: MPPSC to release admit cards for state service exam-2021 on June 10

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release admit cards for state service preliminary exam-2021 and state forest service exam-2021 on June 10.

In a public notice, MPPSC said that both exams would be conducted in all 52 districts in the state on June 19.

General knowledge paper would be held from 10 am to 12 noon whereas general aptitude paper would be held from 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm.

The public notice stated that admit cards for both the exams could be downloaded from its official website from June 10 onwards.

MPPSC stated that admit cards could also be downloaded using services of MPonline, the online portal which provides services to government agencies in the state. It, however, clarified that candidates would have to pay Rs 5 portal fee for the download.