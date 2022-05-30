Indore: Agent issues fake NOC to owner of vehicle, caught by RTO staff

RTO Office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Regional Transport Office have detected cases of fake ‘no-objection certificates’ being issued by agents of some finance companies. The officials have also halted the process of vehicle registration transfer of many applicants and asked the seller and buyer to verify the documents first.

According to ARTO Hridyesh Yadav, on suspicion of fake NOC of a finance company produced by an applicant, they halted the process of registration transfer and asked the buyer and seller to present verified documents.

“After our intervention, the seller approached the finance company and found the NOC, which was issued by an agent and not by the company, fake. As it was a case of forgery between the agent and seller, we asked the latter to lodge an FIR against the accused. If the applicant had given us the fake certificate, we would’ve lodged an FIR against him,” Yadav said. He added that they had kept the file in their records as it might be required during investigations by the police.

‘Agents cheat on instalments’

‘It wasn’t a maiden case as multiple such cases have surfaced in the past few days. The major reason behind it is cheating by agents who do not pay instalments to the company and issue fake certificates. We also urged the applicants to get their documents verified by the finance companies before applying as it might land them in a soup’ — ARTO Hridyesh Yadav.

Complaint on CM helpline for delay

Yadav said they had stopped the file due to fake documents, but the buyer lodged a complaint against them on the CM Helpline for a delay in processing the documents. ‘We informed the seller about the real situation after which he dropped the plan of buying vehicles, as well as taking back the complaint,’ the official said.