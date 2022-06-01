Indore: MPPGCL thermal plants produce record power despite coal shortage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the shortage of coal, the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited’s (MPPGCL’s) thermal power plants generated 4,981 million units of thermal power in April and May, the first two months of fiscal 2022-’23. This is a new record as this amount of electricity was never generated in just two months’ time.

The previous record was of 4,527 million units of thermal power which was generated in April and May of fiscal 2019-’20 by the MPPGCL.

Around 2,660 million units of power were generated by the Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project, Dongalia (Khandwa), followed by 1,316 million units by the Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power House, Birsingpur, 301 million units by the Amarkantak Thermal Power Station, Chachai, and 704 million units by the Satpura Thermal Power House, Sarni.

The production by these power plants is the best power generation of this period. The plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power stations stood at 74.45 per cent (except Sarni Power House II and III) during this period. During this, the auxiliary consumption of thermal power plants was 7 per cent and specific oil consumption was 0.3 ml per unit.