Bhopal: ‘Believing smoking gives intrinsic pleasure is biggest lie’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The NSS Unit of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) organised a webinar on 'Consequences of consuming Tobacco' to mark World Anti Tobacco Day on Tuesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with AAATMAN. The aim of the webinar was to create awareness among the youth about the ill-effects of consuming Tobacco and other toxic substances.

Director of Shuddhi De-addiction Centre Rajeev Tiwari was keynote speaker. He shared his personal experiences while he was dealing with drug addiction and even shared the coping techniques for the addicts.

Around 115 were addressed in the Webinar with resolving their queries about De-addiction. Tiwari said, “The biggest Lie of smoking believes is that it gives us intrinsic pleasure.”

Volunteers took the pledge for the non consumption of Nicotine and Drugs at the event.

The Webinar was conducted under the guidance and supervision of programme officers DB Singh (Boy's Unit) and Naina Singh (Girls Unit) and under the support of senior Volunteers Rinku Varghese, Vishal Chandwani and Somit Dubey.

