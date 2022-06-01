Bhopal: Congress only has leaders, no party workers, claims JP Nadda on his arrival

CM Chouhan welcomed BJP national president JP Nadda at state hanger on Wednesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda arrived in the state capital Bhopal on a three-day visit on Wednesday morning. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP president VD Sharma and other senior BJP leaders welcomed him at the state hanger.

Soon after the arrival in the state capital Nadda attacked the Congress party. He said that one of the Congress party workers told him that the congress party had ministers and general secretaries but they did not have party workers.

Nadda further said that only BJP had leaders, policies, intention, workers and environment to work. All these qualities were needed for success in politics.

Addressing the BJP leaders and party workers, he said that he felt overwhelmed by the grand welcome of the party workers in the state capital.

According to the media reports, on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "Assure Naddaji that the BJP will achieve a massive success in the local body elections, whether it is urban body elections or panchayat elections."

According to reports, Nadda will address a press conference at 1pm and then he will attend a cabinet meeting of the Madhya Pradesh government at 1.45 pm.

After that Nadda will reach CM house at 2:30 pm and then he will attend a meeting of the State Working Committee at Motilal Nehru Stadium at 3:25pm. After the meeting, he will leave for Jabalpur at 5 pm.

