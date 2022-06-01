 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Petition filed in High Court against panchayat polls

The petitioner in Jabalpur has challenged the dual standard for the election of mayors and president of other local bodies while in Indore the petitioner has filed a contempt of court against government challenging the reservation roster.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Poll Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two petitions have been filed separately in Jabalpur and Indore benche of Madhya Pradesh High Court, challenging the panchayat elections. Petitioner in Jabalpur has challenged the dual standard for election of mayors and president of other local bodies while in Indore the petitioner has filed contempt of court against government challenging the reservation roster.

Both the petitions have been accepted.

Petitioners PG Najpande and Rajat Bhargava have challenged the ordinance brought by the state government, according to which only mayors will be elected directly by the people whereas the heads of municipalities and city councils will be elected indirectly through elected representatives.

'The ordinance brought by the government is meant only for municipal corporations. Why municipalities and city councils have not been given the same treatment,' said Najpande.

The contempt petition filed in Indore High Court bench is expected to be listed within two days, said advocate and Congress worker Jayesh Gurnani.

ìIndore district administration did not follow rotation in reservation, which is against orders of High Court (Indore). We registered protest before administration after which contempt case has been filed,î said Gurnani.

Contestants who have been affected due to rotation in reservation process too are planning to approach court. Most contestants planning to move court have been affected by the rotation process.

Read Also
Reservation for Zila Panchayat Chairmen completed; Bhopal for Female, Gwalior and Indore reserved...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Petition filed in High Court against panchayat polls

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Marathi signboards in place or not? BMC team to inspect

Mumbai: Marathi signboards in place or not? BMC team to inspect

KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Armaan Malik and other celebs mourn the singer's death

KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Armaan Malik and other celebs mourn the singer's death

'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as singer KK dies in Kolkata

'Unbelievable': Twitter in disbelief as singer KK dies in Kolkata

KK dies in Kolkata: From Tadap Tadap to Yaaron, top 10 songs by the singer

KK dies in Kolkata: From Tadap Tadap to Yaaron, top 10 songs by the singer

Singer KK dies shortly after performing in Kolkata

Singer KK dies shortly after performing in Kolkata