Bhopal: Petition filed in High Court against panchayat polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two petitions have been filed separately in Jabalpur and Indore benche of Madhya Pradesh High Court, challenging the panchayat elections. Petitioner in Jabalpur has challenged the dual standard for election of mayors and president of other local bodies while in Indore the petitioner has filed contempt of court against government challenging the reservation roster.

Both the petitions have been accepted.

Petitioners PG Najpande and Rajat Bhargava have challenged the ordinance brought by the state government, according to which only mayors will be elected directly by the people whereas the heads of municipalities and city councils will be elected indirectly through elected representatives.

'The ordinance brought by the government is meant only for municipal corporations. Why municipalities and city councils have not been given the same treatment,' said Najpande.

The contempt petition filed in Indore High Court bench is expected to be listed within two days, said advocate and Congress worker Jayesh Gurnani.

ìIndore district administration did not follow rotation in reservation, which is against orders of High Court (Indore). We registered protest before administration after which contempt case has been filed,î said Gurnani.

Contestants who have been affected due to rotation in reservation process too are planning to approach court. Most contestants planning to move court have been affected by the rotation process.