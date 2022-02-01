Indore: MPPCB officials inform hoteliers, garden owners about initiatives for ‘Ease of Doing Business’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Office of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board organized a meeting with the hotel association and marriage garden owners on Monday to inform them about the initiatives taken by the board including the ‘Vivaad Se Vishwas’ Scheme.

During the meeting, regional officer RK Gupta informed about the scheme. He said, “Under Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme, industries or institutions who have not taken permission from the Pollution Control Board so far can take the consent by depositing lump sum fees of the time period which is self declared by the institutions. Board will not take any legal action or sue them for the same.”

Gupta said adding the scheme would be implemented only for three months i.e. till March 31.

Similarly, the official informed about slashing down the consent fees as the board has provided a big relief to the industries, hospitals, hotels, and other institutions by decreasing the consent fees by many folds like an institute which invested Rs 10 lakh had to pay Rs 10,000 as consent fees per year but no it will have to pay Rs 800 per year only.

The regional officer also informed about deemed permission to the applicants in 30 days.

More than 60 hoteliers and garden owners participated in the meeting including president of Indore Hotel Association Sumit Suri.

