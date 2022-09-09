Indore: MPMSU will ask colleges to ‘Upload photos of building & infrastructure on portal’

MPMSU |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the recently exposed fake nursing colleges in various districts of the state, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur, has decided to direct its associated colleges to upload pictures of their infrastructure on the university’s website.

University officials said the step was being taken to bring transparency to the workings and to ensure that the requisite infrastructure of the colleges mentioned by them at the time of affiliation were in place.

MPMSU registrar Dr Prabhat Budholia said they had also decided to make the required changes regarding this on the website for getting the documents uploaded properly.

‘We have received many complaints’

“We’re getting various complaints against the nursing and paramedical colleges which don’t have the required infrastructure or have taken affiliation through wrong means. We’ve decided to make the system transparent which will help students check the college’s status on the website before taking admission. We’re going to issue an order for the colleges to mandatorily upload the photographs of the infrastructure, including the buildings, classrooms and laboratories, in a certain format. The required changes will also be done on the website”

— Dr Prabhat Budholia, MPMSU registrar

Suggestions from institutes sought

MPMSU vice-chancellor Dr Ashok Khandelwal had also written to the institutes and colleges asking them for suggestions to bring the workings of the university back on track and to follow the academic calendar strictly for conducting examinations in time and release the results as soon as possible.

93 nursing colleges’ affiliation on hold

Affiliation of 93 nursing colleges in the state was suspended by the State Nursing Council after anomalies were found in them. These colleges did not have the required infrastructure to run the courses. However, the colleges had also decided to knock on the doors of the court over the suspension.

