Indore: Two arrested with cannabis worth lakhs of rupees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Crime Branch police, on Thursday, arrested two persons with cannabis worth lakhs of rupees. One of the accused used to take the cannabis to Mumbai to supply it in the pubs and bars there.

According to additional DCP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar, information was received that a person from the Aerodrome area would deliver the cannabis to a person from Mumbai near a brick kiln in the Gomti Nagar area.

The Crime Branch team reached the place and caught two persons, named Anil Yadav, of the Aerodrome area and Rahul Mishra, of Mumbai. About 7.5 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from the accused. The accused confessed to the police that Rahul, who hails from Mumbai, had come to the city to buy cannabis from Anil. Rahul used to sell cannabis to youths in pubs and bars in Mumbai. The accused have been booked under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

