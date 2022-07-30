Indore: MPIDC to develop new industrial area on Dewas-Ujjain bypass

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city-based regional office of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is going to develop a new industrial area measuring 6,600 hectares, spread over 32 villages on the Dewas-Ujjain Bypass.

The land has been identified and farmers whose land is being included in the new investment area will be made partners.

According to MPIDC officials, work is underway on the plan and the department is just waiting for the notification to be issued by the government, which is expected by next month.