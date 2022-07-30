Dewas: Central Malwa Academy achieves 100% result in ICSE

Representative Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As expected, students of ICSE-affiliated Central Malwa Academy performed remarkably well in ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations.

In ICSE 2022, 20 students secured their place on the merit list and all remaining students passed in the first division. Mahi Nagar secured the first position with 93% while Puneet Yadav secured the second position with 91%. The third position was shared by Lalit Yadav with 90%.

Similarly, in ISC, 12 students secured rank on the merit list where as other students passed the examination with the first division. Mushir Lodhi secured the first position with 92%, Ashutosh Pandey secured 90%, and Pankaj Shivahre and Neeraj Mandloi got 85%. The students were congratulated wholeheartedly by school management and other teaching staff.