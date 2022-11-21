Indore: MPHC CJ inaugurates Jaipur Foot centre, video conferencing facility for doctors

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath, inaugurated two projects in the city on Sunday.

One was the inauguration of the Jaipur Foot centre which will benefit the physically handicapped in the city and nearby areas, and the other was the opening of a video-conferencing facility that will help doctors to appear for court hearings virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Malimath said he was very happy that a permanent centre for manufacturing artificial limbs has been established in Indore. This is an important step, which will cater to the needs of the disabled. He expressed happiness that the State Legal Services Authority was able to provide this help. He said that the Authority intends to ensure that every needy person gets justice.

Administrative judge and executive chairman, Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (Jabalpur) Justice Sheel Nagu said that it is a good opportunity for us to work for the disabled.

Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti’s official GA Bapna gave detailed information about the social work being done by them. He said that our organisation has been continuously engaged in serving the disabled for the last 47 years, and they are running many projects in the country and abroad. He said the organisation has helped 20 lakh physically handicapped since its inception. Artificial legs have been fitted to 6 lakh disabled people by the organisation.

Giving information about the video conferencing facility, Gangacharan Dubey, district judge, informed that the project was started due to the initiative of the MP High Court Chief Justice. He said this is the first such facility inaugurated in the state.

He said doctors travel to various courts to give evidence in medico-legal cases. Now, they will be able to give their evidence virtually and save their and the court’s time.