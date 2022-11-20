Indore: ‘Employment Fair’ in city on November 25

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of providing jobs opportunities to youths in the city, the District Employment Office is going to organise a one-day ‘Employment Fair’ in the district at the District Employment Office from 10.30 am to 3 pm on November 25. Unemployed youths in search of better employment opportunities will get a chance to apply for many reputed companies through this job fair.

Deputy director, Employment, PS Mandloi said that, in this job fair, many prestigious private sector companies would recruit candidates to more than 300 different posts. In order to provide employment on attractive salaries for the posts of sales executive, technician, telecaller, team leader and security guard by the companies, the representatives of the companies will initially select the applicants by interviewing them.

Applicants in the age group of 18 to 45 years who have passed in any subject from Class 8 to post- graduation/MBA and applicants with technical qualification can participate in the fair for these posts and get employment according to their eligibility. Applicants attending the job fair must bring copies of qualifications their biodata along with certificates of all their educational qualifications and photocopies of other certificates, such as Aadhaar card and so on.