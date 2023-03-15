Indore: MP Staff Selection Board exam readiness reviewed

File photo | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations made for organising the MP Staff Selection Board exam was reviewed on Tuesday.

The online examination of Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board, Bhopal is being organised from March 15 to April 26. The exams will be organised at 11 centres in the city. Before the exam a review meeting was organised at the collector's office on Tuesday.

It was informed in the meeting that the examination will be held in two sessions daily at 11 centres of the city. The supervisors of the exam have already been trained by the nodal officer Manohar Das Somani under the rules of the Staff Selection Board. Joint collector Shashwat Sharma asked all the supervisors to work with sensitivity. They should be present at the examination centre every day. Supervisors and also the heads of the centres were present in the meeting.

