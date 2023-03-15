Indore: Protesting law students take exam sporting black strips

Law students protesting on UTD campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): First year students of School of Law sported black strips while writing their exams on Tuesday even as their seniors continued their protest seeking resignation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

“The first year students joined the protest after writing their paper,” said ABVP senior leader Ghanshyam Singh Patel who is leading the protest by the law students.

Initially, the students had gone on protest against their head Archana Ranka claiming that she mistreats them.

After the third day’s protest ended and their demand was not met, the students changed the goalpost and started demanding the VC’s resignation.

On Saturday, the VC had sent Ranka on forced leave and had constituted a five-member committee to probe into the allegations of students. But the students are still not satisfied and now they are seeking VC’s resignation.