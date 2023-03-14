Madhya Pradesh: Metro coaches to reach Bhopal, Indore by August, trial run in Sept, says minister  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for urban administration Bhupendra Singh said coaches of Bhopal and Indore Metro will arrive by August and trial run will commence in the two cities from September.

The minister was speaking while virtually inaugurating the manufacturing of coaches of Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation at Alstom Transport India's Savli plant in Vadodara on Monday.

The minister hoped that Alstom, as per its reputation, will manufacture high quality and comfortable Metro coaches. The people of Bhopal and Indore will get the opportunity to travel in these comfortable and secure metro coaches, said the minister.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed for trial run of metro in Bhopal and Indore in September and so the task has to be completed in a time bound manner and Alstom Company will play an important role in accomplishing this, said the minister.

As of now, Metro’s civil works are underway at full speed. Under the priority corridor, trial runs of Metro in Bhopal and Indore will be done as per schedule, he added. Alstom Company’s Managing Director assured the time bound manufacturing of metro coaches.

All senior officers of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation including MD Manish Singh were present at the manufacturing plant.

Later, MD Manish Singh and other officials inspected Savli plant. The Alstom technical team briefed the officials about the coach manufacturing process. They also informed that France’s Alstom was also engaged in manufacturing metro coaches for Delhi, Lucknow and other cities in India.