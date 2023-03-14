 Madhya Pradesh: Metro coaches to reach Bhopal, Indore by August, trial run in Sept, says minister  
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Metro coaches to reach Bhopal, Indore by August, trial run in Sept, says minister  

Madhya Pradesh: Metro coaches to reach Bhopal, Indore by August, trial run in Sept, says minister  

Bhupendr Singh virtually inaugurates manufacturing of metro coaches at Savli plant

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for urban administration Bhupendra Singh said coaches of Bhopal and Indore Metro will arrive by August and trial run will commence in the two cities from September.

The minister was speaking while virtually inaugurating the manufacturing of coaches of Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation at Alstom Transport India's Savli plant in Vadodara on Monday. 

The minister hoped that Alstom, as per its reputation, will manufacture high quality and comfortable Metro coaches. The people of Bhopal and Indore will get the opportunity to travel in these comfortable and secure metro coaches, said the minister.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed for trial run of metro in Bhopal and Indore in September and so the task has to be completed in a time bound manner and Alstom Company will play an important role in accomplishing this, said the minister.

As of now, Metro’s civil works are underway at full speed. Under the priority corridor, trial runs of Metro in Bhopal and Indore will be done as per schedule, he added.  Alstom Company’s Managing Director assured the time bound manufacturing of metro coaches.

All senior officers of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation including MD Manish Singh were present at the manufacturing plant.

Later, MD Manish Singh and other officials inspected Savli plant. The Alstom technical team briefed the officials about the coach manufacturing process. They also informed that France’s Alstom was also engaged in manufacturing metro coaches for Delhi, Lucknow and other cities in India. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh defeat Tamil Nadu 4-2 in Indian postal hockey tournament
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Metro coaches to reach Bhopal, Indore by August, trial run in Sept, says...

Madhya Pradesh: Metro coaches to reach Bhopal, Indore by August, trial run in Sept, says...

Bhopal: AAP public rally on Tuesday

Bhopal: AAP public rally on Tuesday

Madhya Pradesh: Panna Reserve elusive tigress caught, translocated to Madhav National Park

Madhya Pradesh: Panna Reserve elusive tigress caught, translocated to Madhav National Park

Mass suicide: 32 dead in five year in Madhya Pradesh

Mass suicide: 32 dead in five year in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: No action as anti-socials damage benches, waste bins on Atal Path

Bhopal: No action as anti-socials damage benches, waste bins on Atal Path