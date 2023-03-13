 Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh defeat Tamil Nadu 4-2 in Indian postal hockey tournament
The second match between Karnataka and Odisha ended in a tie. Both the teams scored 2 goals each.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defending champion Madhya Pradesh (MP) defeated Tamil Nadu (TN) 4-2 in opening match of 34th Indian postal hockey tournament at Major Dhyanchand Hockey stadium on Monday. MP will take on Punjab in next match on March 14.

Till half time, Tamil Nadu was leading with one goal. After half time, Mohammed Umar netted first goal from MP side in 32nd minute. Faizal Ali scored second goal in 37th minute. Mohammed Nadim and Shahnawaz scored third and fourth goals in 54th minute and 57th minute respectively. The second match between Karnataka and Odisha ended in a tie. Both the teams scored 2 goals each.

