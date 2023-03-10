Bhopal: Fencing, Hockey competition for women to be held in city on Friday

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To mark International Women’s Day, sports competitions for women will be organised across the state from March 10 to 25. Fencing and hockey competitions will be held in Bhopal on Friday. Following Khelo India Dus ka Dum event, sporting competitions of various disciplines are being organised to encourage women across the state to take up sports as a career. In this event, sports competitions for women athletes will be organised in all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh from March 10 to 25.

A women's hockey competition is being organised in Bhopal from 2 pm on Friday at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Complex, in which teams from Vidisha, Raisen, and Hoshangabad will participate. The women's fencing competition will start at 2 pm at Tatya Tope Stadium. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has given instructions to organise the programme for International Women's Day across the state. The target is to connect more than 10k female athletes with sports through the event. There is no age limit to participate in the programme.