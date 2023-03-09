Bhopal: Holi spirit runs high colours, smell of gulal pervade city streets as Bhopalites soak in colours of joy

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan with his family was seen celebrating the Holi festival |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Colours of all hues and the smell of gulal pervaded streets as people of all ages celebrated Holi with traditional fervour and gaiety on Wednesday. People smeared 'gulal', threw balloons filled with colours on each other and exchanged sweets. 'Holi Hai' rent the air as groups of revellers zoomed the streets on motorbikes while youngsters danced to popular numbers and children armed with 'pichkaris' chased each other and hurled water-filled balloons on people from rooftops. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan with his family was seen celebrating the festival at his residence. Some BJP leaders also joined the CM at his residence for the celebration.

FP Photo

CM sang 'phaag' during the celebration. He was also seen cheering for those singing and dancing at the event. The CM was also accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh and other family members. Police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and joyous Holi. Markets remained closed on the day on account of Holi. Holi revellers took out processions in which water cannons and tableaux were included. Processions of Holi revellers were also taken out in places including Kolar, Bairagarh, Raisen Road, Hoshangabad Road and Bawadiakalan.

The Hindu UtsavSamiti took out a procession with the theme slogan 'Holi Ke Rang Rashtriya EktaKe Sang Hai' in the old city. The procession started from Dayanand Chowk and passed through Jumerati Gate, ChhoteBhaiya Corner, Ghoda Nakkas, Mangalwara, Jain Mandir Road, Chintaman Chauraha Road, PeepalChowk, Lakherapura, BhavaniChowk, Somwara, Sindhi Market, Janakpuri, Madhia via Jumerati. Santosh Sahu, president of the Hindu Utsav Samiti, said that people of all sections of society joined the procession. Spokesperson Santosh Gupta said, Bundelkhandi dance troupe, tableau of Radha-Krishna, tableau of Bholenath Baba, chariot band of divine PrajapatiBrahmakumariSwarups-DJ, camel, horses etc were included in the procession.