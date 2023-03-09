Bhopal: CM orders removal of Dindori SP over schoolgirls' molestation case

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered removal of Dindori Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Singh over alleged poor handling of a case of molestation of a few girls in a school in the district. The order came despite it being a holiday for Holi. Singh has been made an assistant inspector general (AIG) at the police headquarters in Bhopal, said an official. Sources said the chief minister has expressed displeasure at the way the alleged molestation case was handled. On Tuesday, Dindori SP had ordered the suspension of Samnapur police station in-charge Vijay Patle for alleged dereliction of duty while registering a case on the complaint of some girls in the school, which is run by the Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society (JDES) of the Roman Catholic community.

A priest, a nun, the principal and a guest teacher of the school in Junwani, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, were booked on March 4 after a few girl students said they were beaten up and molested. The accused Principal was arrested in normal sections and was released later. At that time, SP had termed the suspension of Station in charge of police station as correct. Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), met the students and officials on Tuesday. With Agency inputs

