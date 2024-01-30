 Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Interacts With Members Of CII
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MP Shankar Lalwani Interacts With Members Of CII

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Interacts With Members Of CII

Industrialists demand more flights on key international, domestic routes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists have expressed the need for better air connectivity from the city to key international and domestic destinations. They also emphasised on exploring the possibility of developing public transport and social infrastructure around nearby industrial areas such as Pithampur, Ujjain and Dewas and sought support in terms of disbursement of capital subsidies from the state government. The industrialist presented the demand in an interactive session held between the members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Malwa Zone with MP Shankar Lalwani.

The meeting was attended by several prominent members of the CII from the city, Dewas, Pithampur and Ujjain. The meeting began with welcoming the MP by CII chairman Siddharth Sethi. During the meeting, the members discussed several important issues, pertaining to the holistic development of Indore as a city and an industrial hub. During the discussion, the industrialist expressed the need for better air connectivity from the city to key international and domestic destinations, possibility of developing public transport and social infrastructure around nearby industrial areas such as Pithampur, Ujjain, Dewas and support in terms of disbursement of capital subsidies from the state government.

A few novel ideas and plans regarding the development of the city as the new AI-based research hub, utilisation of Gandhi Sagar as the ground for testing defence machinery and adopting of green patches within the city for plantation were also taken up. He also invited CII members to plan a delegation to the Parliament during the forthcoming session starting February 11 to drive these points through to the Central government.

Read Also
Indore: BBA Student Killed After Bike Hit Him
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Interacts With Members Of CII

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Interacts With Members Of CII

Indore: Docs Blame Weather For Surge In Seasonal Diseases

Indore: Docs Blame Weather For Surge In Seasonal Diseases

Indore: Eyeing A++ Grade, Holkar College Undergoes ‘NAAC Test’ From Today

Indore: Eyeing A++ Grade, Holkar College Undergoes ‘NAAC Test’ From Today

India’s Nuclear Power Capacity To Reach 22K MW By 2031: NPCIL Chief

India’s Nuclear Power Capacity To Reach 22K MW By 2031: NPCIL Chief

Indore: DAVV To Offer MBA Prog For Army Officers

Indore: DAVV To Offer MBA Prog For Army Officers