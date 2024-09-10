 Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Felicitates Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw For Approving Indore-Manmad New Railway Line Project
Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Felicitates Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw For Approving Indore-Manmad New Railway Line Project

Lalwani felicitates Vaishnaw

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
MP Shankar Lalwani felicitates Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and felicitated him for the approval of Indore-Manmad new railway line project and thanked him on behalf of the people of the city. On Monday, MP Lalwani also assured that the work will begin soon on the most important Indore-Manmad railway project announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There will be a review meeting every month to bring this project in front of the public. The Central and the state government will work on this project with better coordination. He also said, he will talk to officials regarding the project and every detail will be taken care of.

Lalwani extend thanks to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Discussion with experts from time to time will be held to complete the project within the time limit. Shankar Lalwani has expressed thanks to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for lowering GST from namkeen food items from 18% to 12%.

He said that it was our persistent demand that GST from namkeen should be lowered. From the decision, now namkeen trade of Indore and Malwa region will flourish. He mentioned that one-third of the country’s namkeen is being exported from Indore and Malwa region.

