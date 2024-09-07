Madhya Pradesh: After Indore-Manmad Rail Line Approval, Demand For Airport Arises | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development following the approval of the Indore-Manmad rail project, Scheduled Tribes Commission national chairman Antar Singh Arya has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider establishing an airport in Barwani district. Arya's letter emphasises the need for improved transportation options in Barwani, which currently relies solely on road connectivity.

He pointed out that the district is surrounded by other tribal-dominated areas such as Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar and Khargone, all of which have potential tourist attractions that could benefit from better access. Arya stated, "The need for air tourism service along with rail is also being felt to promote the industry".

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal also highlighted that the recent approval of the rail project has brought joy to the local community. Arya also mentioned that he had previously discussed this matter with the then civil aviation minister who had assured him of necessary actions.

MP Gajendra Patel Receives Warm Welcome In Khetia

Patel Receives Warm Welcome In Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gajendra Singh Patel arrived in Khetia on Saturday, where he was warmly welcomed by BJP workers. The workers chanted slogans, including "Nimad ki Naiya, Gajendra Bhaiya" as Patel expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for approving the Indore-Manmad Rail Project.

During his visit, Patel met with senior workers, including BJP mandal president Kamlesh Singh Rajput, municipal council president D Sharath Nikum and councillors. Hundreds of workers from urban and rural areas were present at Vishramgrih, Khetia. When asked about the poor condition of the Khetia-Sendhwa road, Patel acknowledged it as a concern and promised to discuss its improvement with the Union Minister and the state government. Patel also paid his tribute to late Bhagwan Mali.