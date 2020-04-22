Indore: MP minister Tulsi Silawat back in action, orders pending coronavirus samples testing in Delhi and Pune

Indore: After becoming a minister once again, this time in BJP government, Tulsi Silawat has decided on sending all the pending samples of COVID 19 in Indore to Delhi and Pune to get the samples tested at the earliest.

“We will send around 1500 samples which are pending in Indore for testing to Pune and Delhi . We are also working on increasing the capacity of sample testing in Indore, which is in the list of priority of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” he told media.

He said that he will soon take a review meeting with officials in Indore and will take all necessary steps so that things improve in Indore.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi informed media that they were trying to send the samples to Bhuvaneshwar, Odisha but it didn’t work.

“Now, over 1000 samples will be sent to Delhi, probably on Wednesday,” he added.

MGM to get automatic machine, increase testing capacity by 600 samples

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College will soon get an automated RT-PCR machine which will help in increasing the sample testing capacity.

“Machine will be given by a well-known IT company of Indore under its corporate social responsibility. It will cost about Rs 70 lakh and will come to Indore in a week. Model of the machine is yet to be confirmed,” commissioner said.