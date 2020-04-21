IIM-Indore and FPJ collaboration: Adani Power CEO Anil Sardana to speak about India after COVID-19 - Here's how you can register

Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, IIM Indore and Free Press Journal (FPJ) take the pleasure of inviting you to its 'India-after-Covid-19' series of talks by stalwarts from different sectors in India.

Well, as we are aware that the pandemic has hurt the Indian industry severely and it of utmost importance that we find a way out of this gloom. For this, we find it important that one must be aware of what's happening in the country and how are we dealing with the crisis. Hence, the idea of the dialogue is to keep you informed about (a) the current state of the industry/sector, (b) to highlight the pain points of the sector/industry concerned, and (c) to suggest to the government some key steps that could be taken to strengthen the industry, and hence the country’s economy as well.

About the speaker

Beginning the series of dialogue, our first session is with Anil Sardana, managing director, Adani Power. He will speak about the energy sector, its challenges, opportunities and the way ahead. Anil Sardana is the Managing Director & CEO of Adani Transmission Limited since May 1, 2018. Till April 30, 2018, he was the CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power since February 1, 2011. Till January 31, 2011 (beginning August 2007), he was the Managing Director of Tata Teleservices.

Anil has more than 38 years of experience in the infrastructure space, particularly in the Energy and Telecom sector having managed complex transitions, developments & operations as well as Engineering, Procurement and Construction assignments. He had also worked at NTPC (14 years) and BSES (7 years) prior to joining Tata Power. He held the Chairman’s position at CII National Committee on Power from 2012 onwards till April 2018.

When and where to watch the dialogue

The interaction will take place on Thursday, 23 April at 3 pm sharp. The programme will last for 30 minutes, but could take a few minutes more if the Q&A interaction is robust.

How to register

Attendance is free but pre-registration is a must. To register, please click on https://forms.gle/BHLQmo9ySeHHTDwWA .

After you have completed the registration process, you will receive a confirmation by email, which will provide you a link to watch the programme live.

Should you miss the live interaction for any reason, we shall send you another link after the interaction is over, so that you can watch the proceedings through a recorded file as well.