Indore: MP Health minister Tulsi Silawat assures help to mob lynching victims

Indore: Health minister Tulsi Silawat on Wednesday visited Choithram Hospital to meet the victims of mob lynching in Manawar. He also provided a letter of compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the victims.

During his visit, he directed health officials to provide best treatment to patients and take regular follow-up even after they are discharged from the hospital.

“It was an unfortunate incident. We’ll provide every possible help to victims and working to stop such incidents in future. We have provided compensation to them, which has been transferred directly to their bank accounts,” Silawat said.

All the four patients -Jagdish Sharma (42), Vinod Mukati (45), Narendra Sharma (42), and Ravindra Patel (35) - were discharged from the hospital in the evening. Five people were severely injured while one died in the mob lynching that took place in Manawar of Dhar District on February 5. They were admitted to Choithram Hospital for the treatment.