 Indore: Moving BMW car catches fire, BSF officer saves driver, douses off flames
The officer stopped the car and took out the driver safely.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 06:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in a moving BMW car on the Super Corridor on Tuesday morning. An alert BSF sub inspector managed to save the driver and also managed to douse off the flames with the help of people there.

Sub inspector Shiv Dayal Singh, who is posted at the Central School of Weapons and Tactics, BSF as a radio operator, was on his way to his office when he spotted the car coming from the Pithampur side. The car caught fire due to unknown reasons. The officer stopped the car and took out the driver safely. Commuters stopped at the spot after seeing the fire in the car. A water tanker of BSF was stopped by the officer and the flames were extinguished with the help of the people. The people present appreciated the job done by the officer. IG (BSF, Indore) KK Gulia also appreciated the job done by the SI and felicitated him.

