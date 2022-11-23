Indore: MoUs with 10 organisations signed to support start-ups & MSME units

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that, owing to the ecosystem developed in the state, currently over 2,500 start-ups are working here. To provide all kinds of help to budding start-ups and MSME units, 10 were MOUs signed with institutions and organisations on Tuesday.

CM Chouhan was addressing an MoUs exchange programme held at Brilliant Convention Centre here on Tuesday. Addressing the programme, Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is moving fast on the path of progress. The rural youths of the state are also coming forward in the field of start-ups. The chief minister asked the PS of the MSME department P Narhari to develop a system for start-ups so that they can approach the state government through a phone call or e-mail.

MSME and science and technology minister Omprakash Saklecha said that efforts were being made continuously with full determination to make the state self-reliant. He said that, in the next four months, more than 100 clusters would be formed in 42 districts of the state, due to which extensive employment opportunities will be created. He said that, so far, 14.73 lakh beneficiaries had been provided loans under various self-employment schemes through the Employment Day programme in the state.

MoU signed with 10 leading institutions

MoUs were signed with 10 leading organisations of the country in the programme. These include Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), The Global Indus Enterprises, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), HDFC Bank, FITT Federation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, ASOMACH, CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, M-1 Exchange and Your Story

Office for start-ups in city to be ready within 15 days

An office of the state government to extend support to, and mentoring for, start-ups will be ready in the next 15 days. It will come up in Anandvon building of the IDA. The CM asked IDA chairman Jaspal Chawda to at least prepare an office for start-ups in the city until a start-up park is built. Chawda assured the CM that the office would be ready in the next 15 days