Indore: Rheumatology Conference 37th annual national meet IRACON starts today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day 37th annual national conference, IRACON, 2022, is going to be organised by the Indian Rheumatology Association at the Brilliant Convention Centre from Wednesday.

It will be based on the theme, ‘Future is Now’, where eminent rheumatologists from across the globe will share their vision, besides the future possibilities and advanced technologies in this sector. They will later attend a training workshop. The major highlight of this programme will be a special session by Nobel laureate Peter C Doherty. The central India zone will witness a Nobel laureate’s session in any conference for the first time.

The conference’s organising secretary, Dr Ashish Badika, said, “Such an event is being held in Madhya Pradesh for the first time. It will comprise 18 pre-conference workshops, 11 special interest group meetings, 5 pre-conference symposiums and three main days of the conference with four parallel sessions. Over 1,200 delegates and 40 international speakers will witness this one-of-its-own kind programme.”

Dr VP Pandey, organising chairperson of the conference, said that two pre-conference international symposiums will be organised. Delegates from different parts of the world will share insights into research and development work on rheumatology in their respective countries. A special conclave for paediatricians, followed by a special panel discussion of general physicians, will be held.

A legal workshop by lawyers will be conducted for the doctors. It will include an expert session on the role and use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Dr Vinod Scaria, scientist at the Indian Institute of Genetics, will unfold details of the latest trends and techniques in genetics, besides analysing the role of Yoga and lifestyle changes in rheumatology.

